“Love Me” like you’ve never loved anyone – Chidinma professes on New Single | Listen on BN – BellaNaija

Chidinma releases a new single titled “Love Me”. It is one to spark up her fans emotions. In “Love Me“, Chidinma professes the depth of her love to “My love and my life and my best friend.” She follows the profession with a request to be loved in …
'Love me' Chidinma cries out in new song
