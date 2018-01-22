Lovely Photos Of Bisola As She Marks Her Birthday – Naija News
Naija News
Lovely Photos Of Bisola As She Marks Her Birthday
Naija News
Bisola Aiyeola is known for her involvement in many important areas of life, she is a Singer, actor and event host, she was the 1st runner up of the second edition of Big Brother Naija in 2017. Bisola who is celebrating her birthday today took to her …
These Birthday Photos Of Bisola Are Completely Stunning
