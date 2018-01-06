Lovely Photos Of Nigerian Lady Stabbed To Death In Italy By Her Boyfriend From Mali
It is indeed sad to see young and enterprising ladies and gents die for no just cause. According to reports, a 26-year-old Nigerian woman has been stabbed to death by her boyfriend in the asylum-seeker reception centre at Mineo near Catania, Italy on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
The young lady was killed by a blow to the neck with a sharp object as the Police think she was murdered after a row with her partner, a fellow asylum seeker identified as Francis Miracle. The unnamed woman had been at the centre since December 2016.
The Police later arrested the suspect, who is said to be a 30-year-old man from Mali, living in northern Italy. According to reports, he had returned to try to persuade the woman to come to live with him with her children.
Photos below….
