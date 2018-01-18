Lunch Time Read – Vanity Fair’s Fascinating Scoop About Harvey Weinstein’s Final Days Before His World Imploded

The last time we heard from Harvey Weinstein, he was on the receiving end of a double backhand slap from an angry man in Arizona.

That video is quite soothing to watch, in case you missed it.

We’re going to focus on Harvey’s “Frantic Final Days” here, as Vanity Fair have headlined their story, and we recommend that you hunker down and give this one a read over lunch.

The third and fourth paragraphs of the story, to set the wheels in motion:

The New York Times and The New Yorker, Harvey Weinstein knew, were moving forward with exposés of his personal behavior [sic], going back decades. At first, the producer hewed to a strategy that, in the past, had served him well. He enlisted marquee attorneys to defend him, in this case assembling a legal dream team that eventually came to include renowned litigator David Boies, celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom (the daughter of high-profile attorney Gloria Allred), and Charles Harder, who had filed the lawsuit that put Gawker out of business. Using combative advocacy for cover, Weinstein also deployed former intelligence operatives and a private-security firm, who were tasked with investigating his potential accusers, journalists reporting the story, and those who might be ratting him out to the press.

But as Weinstein saw that his time and his options were running out, he began to scramble. And as revealed here for the first time, he decided to take matters into his own hands. Weinstein and a coterie of loyalists—according to a dozen current and former T.W.C. employees and Weinstein advisers, as well as the initial findings of an internal company investigation—would allegedly spend his last days at the company searching for and trying to delete documents; absconding with others; surveilling ex-employees’ online communications; and seeking to discover who, in the end, had orchestrated his downfall.

Spoiler alert – it’s quite a downfall.

Also, his soon-to-be ex-wife is going to dent his fortune. Now to lock him up.

Read Vanity Fair’s full article here.

