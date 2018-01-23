Lunch Time Viewing: Guy Who Made His Shed #1 Ranked TripAdvisor Restaurant In London Tells His Story [Video]

Perhaps you have a mate who started a restaurant or bar, and you just happened to pop a five-star review on their Facebook page.

Maybe you’ve even gone as far as to review that restaurant on TripAdvisor, in the hopes of leading tourists to its doors.

That doesn’t make you a bad person, but you are playing in the minor leagues.

Back in December we told you a little about Oobah Butler, who managed to turn his garden shed into the number one ranked restaurant in London on TripAdvisor, and it really is an instant classic.

VICE weren’t done, though, because together with Oobah they made the entire shebang into a short doccie. It took him eight months to pull off the swindle, but it was time well spent.

Settle in and enjoy the show:

What a ride, man.

I wonder how many #influencers turned up trying to land some freebies for a decent write-up…

[source:youtube]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

