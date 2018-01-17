Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada have transformation critics shook

On Wednesday, South Africa beat India in the second match of the Freedom Series. But really it was the 21-year-old debutant Lungisani Ngidi who was the star of the show. He took six wickets on debut, including Virat Kohli, which is a fantastic achievement for the player. Best of all, the entire scorecard was made up entirely of black players. World Number 1 Kagiso Rabada took three wickets while Ab De Villiers got a run out. The Daily Vox team rounds up.

The Proteas took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series, winning the match by 135 runs.



People could not get over Ngidi’s record of scoring six wickets on debut!

Only 10 1st class games & grabs 5 on debut against the top ranked test team. Welcome Lungi Ngidi #ProteaFire #SAvsIND — Des Moore (@Des__Moore) January 17, 2018



But really the best part of the match was how the black players shone during the match, actually they have shone throughout this series.

The white people who didn’t want transformation are shaaaaking right now. Ngidi — Courtney (@Courtz_RM) January 17, 2018

9 wickets shared between by our two ” quota ” players. (3) Rabada (6) Ngini.

GET IN!!!!!!! — Monster Munch (@TjaarlsDavis) January 17, 2018



It was Vernon Philander in the first game who brought the game home for the Proteas. So, best of all, this game was a big slap in the face of all of those old white boys of cricket who love bringing up transformation quotas whenever the Proteas lose.

Especially former Proteas player and commentator, Daryl Cullinan who literally said “Cricket is inherently not a black man’s game.”

#Ngidi & #Rabada take all the wickets in #SAvsIND 2nd Test, Rabada now the No.1 Test bowler in the World. And we were made to think black people can’t play cricket & are only in the #Proteas to fulfill a quota — Gift Fang (@giftfang) January 17, 2018

27/08/2016 SAfrican cricket “great” Daryll Cullinan said: “My issue around that is, (cricket is) inherently not a black man’s game in the country.” Today, Lungi #Ngidi & Kagiso #Rabada proved him WRONG – pummeling India into submission w/ fast, accurate bowling. #BlackExcellence pic.twitter.com/ZigF2V2vJ1 — Mphankomo (@NeoBodumela) January 17, 2018



Many Indian fans were bitter about the game but came armed with puns to deal with the loss, making puns about Lungi with the Indian garment, lungi.

For Indians there was no chance

because on the chance, Lungi did a Lungi dance #SAvsIND — Nitya Anand (@MeAnand27) January 17, 2018



And to make a note, Ngidi and Rabada did not need transformation quotas to make the team. Those players are pure talent and we can’t wait to see what happens during the Wanderers test.

