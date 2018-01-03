 Lungu accepts FM’s resignation – The Herald | Nigeria Today
Lungu accepts FM's resignation – The Herald

Lusaka Times

Lungu accepts FM's resignation
The Herald
LUSAKA. — Zambian President Edgar Lungu's office yesterday confirmed that it had received a letter of resignation from Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba. Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda said the registry at State House had notified the
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

