Lungu accepts FM's resignation
Lusaka Times
Lungu accepts FM's resignation
The Herald
LUSAKA. — Zambian President Edgar Lungu's office yesterday confirmed that it had received a letter of resignation from Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba. Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda said the registry at State House had notified the …
