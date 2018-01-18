Lupita Nyong’o to publish Children’s Book “Sulwe” 👏🏾

Oscar winning actor Lupita Nyong’o has announced that she will be publishing a children’s book titled “Sulwe.” Lupita shared the news on her Instagram, writing that Sulwe is dark skinned girl who goes on a starry-eyed adventure. Sulwe will be published in January 2019. She wrote: I am pleased to reveal that I have written a […]

The post Lupita Nyong’o to publish Children’s Book “Sulwe” 👏🏾 appeared first on BellaNaija.

