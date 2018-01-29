Mabuza: Ramaphosa is very safe with me next to him – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Mabuza: Ramaphosa is very safe with me next to him
Eyewitness News
Speaking at the party's 108 birthday celebrations in Limpopo, Mabuza called on party members to trust Cyril Ramaphosa as he does. FILE: ANC deputy president David Mabuza (left) and party leader Cyril Ramaphosa (right) at the ANC national conference on …
Mabuza and Duarte sing from different hymn sheets on Ramaphosa
