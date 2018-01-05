Macron and Erdogan talk in Paris amid EU-Turkey tensions – Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle
Macron and Erdogan talk in Paris amid EU-Turkey tensions
Turkish President Erdogan on Friday makes his first visit to Paris since a failed coup in 2015. Talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are expected to take in Turkey's fraught ties with the EU. Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters …
