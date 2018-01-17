Madrid inform Athletic of Kepa interest

Real Madrid have officially informed Athletic of their interest in signing goalkeeper Kepa, according to Euskal Telebista . The Liga champions have been inactive so far in the transfer window, but have been plagued by poor form throughout the current season. And with Keylor Navas coming in for criticism from some sectors, a move for […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

