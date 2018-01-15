 Magaqa’s family still believe he was poisoned – Times LIVE | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Magaqa’s family still believe he was poisoned – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Magaqa's family still believe he was poisoned
Times LIVE
The family of slain former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa still believe that he did not die from gunshot wounds he sustained during an ambush in July last year but was poisoned. Despite an autopsy ruling out poison as the cause of
Sindiso Magaqa's family believes he was poisonedEyewitness News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.