 Maina’s Recall: AGF Malami reportedly asks Court to stop Senate Probe | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Maina’s Recall: AGF Malami reportedly asks Court to stop Senate Probe

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami has reportedly asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to stop the probe of the reinstatement of wanted former pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina by the Senate, The Cable reports. It had been revealed that the reinstatement was ordered by the AGF Malami in a letter, dated September 18, 2017, written to […]

The post Maina’s Recall: AGF Malami reportedly asks Court to stop Senate Probe appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.