Makerere delays response to Visitation Committee 2016 report

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The Makerere University administration has declined to issue a formal response until later to the report done by the Visitation Committee into the mismanagement of the institution.

The Visitation Committee came up with several recomendations following the completion and hand over of the 355-page report to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni by the Deputy Chairperson of the Visitation Committee, Lady Justice Ketrah Katunguuka, at the President’s country home of Rwakitura on the 29th of December last year.

The report highlights key issues at Makerere University that need to be addressed and suggests recommendations which include the deficient national higher education strategy, structures and systems, inadequate governance leadership and management as well as weak structures for engagement of students, staff and other key stakeholders.

However, the Makerere Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe has instead set up another committee to study the report by the visitation committee before making a formal submission to the minister of education and sports, Janet Kataha Museveni.

“The Visitation Committee Report is detailed and we need to give an exhaustive response. We must study the report and respond appropriately, hence the appointment of the committee,” said Nawangwe.

Nawangwe announced on Wednesday that the eight member committee will be chaired by the acting Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) for Finance and Administration, Professor William Bazeeyo and deputized by the University Secretary Charles Barugahare.

The other members include Dr.Eria Hisali, Prof.John David Kabasa, Dr. Florence Nakayiwa, Dorothy Ssenoga Zaake, Jackie K.Ayorekire and a representative from the Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA).

“I have constituted the committee to study the report with a view of making a formal response that will be discussed by the university management and provide it to the university council which shall make a formal submission to the minister of Education and Sports,” said Nawangwe.

Nawangwe told a press conference at the university that a white paper development process will be embarked on to identify the areas for immediate implementation.

Nawangwe also assured of the commitment by the Makerere university administration to implement recommendations of a nine member committee set to investigate the mismanagement of the University following incessant staff and student strikes.

He explained that the university will carefully study the recommendations of the report from the Visitation Committee that was formerly chaired by the late Dr.Abel Rwendeire and implement them to redeem the institution.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Visitation Committee, Lady Justice Ketrah Katunguuka, handed over the report to the President following the death of Rwendeire.

The handover was witnessed by the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, the university council and representatives from the teaching staff and students.

President Museveni instituted the Committee in November 2016 to study the causes of the endemic strikes with a view to finding lasting workable solutions.

The other key issues at the university that were highlighted by the committee which need to be addressed include inadequate management accountability and deteriorating quality of teaching and learning as well as student discontent and triggers of strikes, among others.

