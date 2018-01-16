Makerere’s 68th graduation ceremonies start

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 68th Graduation Ceremony of Makerere University starts today and will run up to Friday.

In four sessions on four days, over 10,000 graduands will be presented to the Chancellor Prof. Ezra Suruma for conferment of Makerere University and award of diplomas in the respective disciplines.

This is Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe’s first graduation ceremony as Vice-Chancellor. He last year took over from Prof Ddumba.

Among the highlights this week will be the presentation of a honorary doctorate to South African anti-apartheid liberator Winnie Mandela.

It was announced that Boniface Odongo emerged the best performing student in sciences with a 4.94 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

Colleges will present graduands on the following dates

DATE: TUESDAY, 16TH JANUARY, 2018

• College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES)

• College of Education and External Studies (CEES)

• College of Natural Sciences (CoNAS)

DATE: WEDNESDAY, 17TH JANUARY, 2018

• College of Business and Management Sciences (CoBAMS)

• College of Computing and Information Sciences (CoCIS)

• College of Health Sciences (CHS)

• College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security (CoVAB)

DATE: THURSDAY, 18TH JANUARY, 2018

• Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

DATE: FRIDAY, 19TH JANUARY, 2018

• College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT)

• College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHUSS)

• School of Law (LAW)

#Mak68Grad



