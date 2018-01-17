Male Staff of Access Bank To Get Paternity Leave – NTA News
Male Staff of Access Bank To Get Paternity Leave
Olawunmi Ashafa(NAN): Access Bank Plc., has urged male employees of the bank to take advantage of its parental leave policy that extends paid benefits to all mothers and fathers. The bank made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos. It said …
