Mama Taraba reacts as PDP beats APC in by-election
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Mr. Dominic Bakundi, has been declared winner of Taraba State House of Assembly by-election in Ardo-Kola state constituency. Bakundi got 8,848 votes, while Sanusi Usman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 8,308 to emerge second. Returning Officer, Dr. Manu Donga, said Bakundi scored the majority votes and declared […]
