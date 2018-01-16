 Mama Taraba reacts as PDP beats APC in by-election | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mama Taraba reacts as PDP beats APC in by-election

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Mr. Dominic Bakundi, has been declared winner of Taraba State House of Assembly by-election in Ardo-Kola state constituency. Bakundi got 8,848 votes, while Sanusi Usman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 8,308 to emerge second. Returning Officer, Dr. Manu Donga, said Bakundi scored the majority votes and declared […]

Mama Taraba reacts as PDP beats APC in by-election

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.