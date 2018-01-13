Man, 20, Wins N162bn Lottery Jackpot, Chooses To Receive N101bn
Shane Missler, a 20-year-old man in the US state of Florida, on Friday won the Mega Millions jackpot of $451 million (app. N162 billion). However, he chose the option of collecting a lump sum of $282 million (app. N101 billion) which was paid at once, instead of the original figure ($451m) in annual installments. According […]
