Man, 44, Bags 3 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor

A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama on Friday sentenced a 44-year-old, Adamu Abdullahi, to three years imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl. ‎ The Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, rejected the convict’s plea for mercy, having pleaded guilty. Abdullahi was jailed without an option of fine.‎ According to the judge, the sentence will serve as a […]

The post Man, 44, Bags 3 Years Imprisonment For Raping Minor appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

