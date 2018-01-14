 Man Accidentally Blows Himself Up After ATM Theft Goes Wrong | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Accidentally Blows Himself Up After ATM Theft Goes Wrong

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A man has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition after attempting to rob an ATM machine and accidentally blowing himself up instead. The explosion happened on Thursday night on the boulevard of a street called Glasgow Road in Clydebank. A CCTV recorded the whole scene, the man could be seen getting blown backwards […]

The post Man Accidentally Blows Himself Up After ATM Theft Goes Wrong appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.