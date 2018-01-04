Man accused of killing Rihanna’s cousin arrested, charged in Barbados, reports say – Fox News
Fox News
Man accused of killing Rihanna's cousin arrested, charged in Barbados, reports say
Rihanna's 21-year-old cousin was gunned down and fatally killed in Barbados. The singer posted a heartfelt message and photo to Instagram calling for an end to gun violence. A man accused of fatally shooting Rihanna's cousin was arrested and charged in …
Man Charged With The Murder Of Rihanna's Cousin
UPDATE: St Michael man charged with murder of Tavon Alleyne
