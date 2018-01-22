Man accused of raping 13-yr-old remanded in prison
A 55-year-old man, Mfon Iyang, who allegedly raped a teenage girl, was on Monday remanded in Kirikiri prison by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Folakemi Davies-Abegunde, refused to grant the bail application for the accused and ordered his remand in prison. The accused, an auto mechanic, who resides at Fagba, a […]
