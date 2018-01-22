Man accused of raping 13-yr-old remanded in prison

A 55-year-old man, Mfon Iyang, who allegedly raped a teenage girl, was on Monday remanded in Kirikiri prison by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Folakemi Davies-Abegunde, refused to grant the bail application for the accused and ordered his remand in prison. The accused, an auto mechanic, who resides at Fagba, a […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

