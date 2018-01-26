 Man beat son to pulp for not collecting N300 change | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man beat son to pulp for not collecting N300 change

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Taiwo Akinlabi ,47, who allegedly beat his son to pulp for not collecting change from where he sent him to buy beer was on Friday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The accused, a carpenter, who resides at 43, Oyemekun St., Ifako Agege, suburb of Lagos is being tried for assault. Police prosecutor, Clifford […]

The post Man beat son to pulp for not collecting N300 change appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.