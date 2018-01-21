Man Calls On FG To Ban Olamide’s "Science Student" For Encouraging Use Of Tramadol, Drugs

A concerned Nigerian shared a video he recorded regarding the need for federal government of Nigeria to ban singer, Olamide’s song, “Science Student”. According to him, Olamide was promoting the use of hard drugs in the music. He said the song promoted the use of hard drugs, unprescribed use of Tramadol and other illicit drugs as such, the song should be banned. See footage below Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

