Man Charged with Alleged Rape, Impersonation

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

A 27-year-old self-acclaimed medical doctor, Patrick Uzoka, who allegedly assault a patient sexually, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. The accused, who gave no fixed address, is standing trial before Chief Magistrate O.A Layinka on a three-count charge of unlawful sexual assault, unlawful administration of drug and impersonation. Police Prosecutor Edet Okoi told […]

The post Man Charged with Alleged Rape, Impersonation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

