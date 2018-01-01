Man City striker Gabriel Jesus has worst injury fears confirmed – Manchester Evening News
Manchester Evening News
Man City striker Gabriel Jesus has worst injury fears confirmed
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus left the pitch in tears after suffering a knee injury against Crystal Palace. Share; Comments. By. James Robson. 22:20, 1 JAN 2018. Sport. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: 0 …
