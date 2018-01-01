 Man City striker Gabriel Jesus has worst injury fears confirmed – Manchester Evening News | Nigeria Today
Man City striker Gabriel Jesus has worst injury fears confirmed – Manchester Evening News

Manchester Evening News

Man City striker Gabriel Jesus has worst injury fears confirmed
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus left the pitch in tears after suffering a knee injury against Crystal Palace. Share; Comments. By. James Robson. 22:20, 1 JAN 2018. Sport. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: 0
Manchester City confirm Jesus suffered knee ligament injury at Crystal PalaceIndependent.ie
Man City confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered MCL injury at PalaceESPN.co.uk
Man City says Gabriel Jesus sustained medial ligament damageUSA TODAY
