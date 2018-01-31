 Man City’s spending on defenders surpass defence budget of 52 countries | Nigeria Today
Man City’s spending on defenders surpass defence budget of 52 countries

Posted on Jan 31, 2018

Aymeric Laporte has joined Manchester City in a club record deal worth £57m ($80.5m), bringing the club’s annual spending on defence to £203.3m ($287.3m) – and that’s just on transfer fees, not wages, or agents. Manager Pep Guardiola has invested heavily in his defence over the past year, with Laporte joining Benjamin Mendy (£49.3m), Kyle […]

