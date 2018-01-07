Man Dies in Stockholm ‘Hand Grenade’ Explosion

A 60-year-old man has died in the Swedish capital Stockholm after picking up an object outside an underground station which exploded, police said

A 45-year-old woman was injured in the blast, which police said was not believed to be terror-related.

Swedish newspapers Expressen and Aftonbladet reported that the device was a hand grenade.

The blast occurred at the Varby gard station in Huddinge, a southern suburb of the city.

The man died later in hospital. The woman suffered injuries to her face.

There was no indication the couple were targeted, police said.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Man Dies in Stockholm ‘Hand Grenade’ Explosion appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

