Man Divorced His Wife Because of Sex Doll

Paellas Mohule, has separated from his spouse for a sex doll he purchased from the United States.

The 39-year-old man who is from Botswana said ladies are after his cash and sexual intercourse with them had given him infections which influenced him to favor a doll.

Mohule who is an auto merchant in Gaborone, Botswana, purchased a doll worth $2,600.00(N935,251.80) from the United States.

An Ugblizz expressed that Mohule guaranteed that ladies have neglected to fulfill him in bed. So subsequent to laying down with it, he separated the mother of four kids guaranteeing she was no match to the doll with regards to room matters.

He however promised to help his estranged spouse and kids if given the opportunity to appreciate the doll in peace.

