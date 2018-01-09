Man OD’s on Viagra, proceeds to streak through mall hurling feaces

Steve Cho, a 27 year old man from New York ingested one too many Viagra pills at Phuket airport, in Thailand and ended up rampaging naked through the airport, screaming gibberish at people before finally hurling lumps of his own poo at onlookers. It took 6 airport security guards to subdue him after he had […]

The post Man OD’s on Viagra, proceeds to streak through mall hurling feaces appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

