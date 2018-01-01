Man Raises Alarm Over Detention Of Friend By SARS

A man, Idris Abdullahi, has raised the alarm over alleged illegal detention of his friend, Christopher Aboh, by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). In a tweet he has shared consistently on his Twitter handle for a few days and which he shared again on Monday, January 1, Abdullahi said that Aboh was detained…

The post Man Raises Alarm Over Detention Of Friend By SARS appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

