 Man rapes daughter for 22 years, fathers her 8 children | Nigeria Today
Man rapes daughter for 22 years, fathers her 8 children

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A man, who fathered eight children with his own daughter has been jailed for 12 years and eight months after repeatedly raping her during a 22-year reign of terror, Daily Mail UK, reports. The man, who is identified as Argentinian Domingo Bulacio, 57, showed no sign of emotion as he was sentenced for multiple sex […]

