Man rapes daughter for 22 years, fathers her 8 children

A man, who fathered eight children with his own daughter has been jailed for 12 years and eight months after repeatedly raping her during a 22-year reign of terror, Daily Mail UK, reports. The man, who is identified as Argentinian Domingo Bulacio, 57, showed no sign of emotion as he was sentenced for multiple sex […]

Man rapes daughter for 22 years, fathers her 8 children

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

