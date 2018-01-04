Man Sent To Jail For Forcing His Girlfriend to Walk Out Nak3d.

A 26 years old man, Jason Melo, living in Harlem got sentenced to 7 years in prison for forcing his 22-year-old girlfriend and mother of his child to walk around their block fully undressed. This was after several hours of physical and verbal abuse in his apartment, according to the evidence tht was submitted to […]

The post Man Sent To Jail For Forcing His Girlfriend to Walk Out Nak3d. appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

