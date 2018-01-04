 Man Sent To Jail For Forcing His Girlfriend to Walk Out Nak3d. | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Sent To Jail For Forcing His Girlfriend to Walk Out Nak3d.

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Weird News/Gist, World | 0 comments

A 26 years old man, Jason Melo, living in Harlem got sentenced to 7 years in prison for forcing his 22-year-old girlfriend and mother of his child to walk around their block fully undressed. This was after several hours of physical and verbal abuse in his apartment, according to the evidence tht was submitted to […]

The post Man Sent To Jail For Forcing His Girlfriend to Walk Out Nak3d. appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.