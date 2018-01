Man Sentenced To Prison For Marrying Mother And Daughter

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to prison last week after pleading no contest to charges that he married a woman — and then married her daughter a year later without first obtaining a divorce. A judge ordered Christopher I. Hauptmann, 44, to serve a term ranging from one year minus a day to two years […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest