Man Sleeps With His Neighbor’s Wife, Then He Brutally Beats Her Husband After He Caught Them

A young man, Felix Ojirike was brutally attacked by his neighbour as he lost his eye after the attack by one Chidera Eze who was accused of sleeping with Ojirike’s wife in Lagos. The incident happened at Sanni Dauda Street in Ejigbo, Lagos where they resided. P.M.EXPRESS scooped that one of the Ojirike’s eyes was […]

The post Man Sleeps With His Neighbor’s Wife, Then He Brutally Beats Her Husband After He Caught Them appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

