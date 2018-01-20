 Man Sleeps With His Neighbor’s Wife, Then He Brutally Beats Her Husband After He Caught Them | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Sleeps With His Neighbor’s Wife, Then He Brutally Beats Her Husband After He Caught Them

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A young man, Felix Ojirike was brutally attacked by his neighbour as he lost his eye after the attack by one Chidera Eze who was accused of sleeping with Ojirike’s wife in Lagos. The incident happened at Sanni Dauda Street in Ejigbo, Lagos where they resided. P.M.EXPRESS scooped that one of the Ojirike’s eyes was […]

The post Man Sleeps With His Neighbor’s Wife, Then He Brutally Beats Her Husband After He Caught Them appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.