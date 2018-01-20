 Man Stabs G2y Friend To Death For Kissing Him | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Stabs G2y Friend To Death For Kissing Him

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A former high school classmate of the University of Pennsylvania student found stabbed and buried in a Southern California park has been charged with his murder, according to a criminal complaint. Samuel Lincoln Woodward, 20, was charged on Wednesday with murdering 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein with a knife while Bernstein was visiting his parents in Orange […]

The post Man Stabs G2y Friend To Death For Kissing Him appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.