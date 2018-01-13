Man United to table £444m for Neymar

MANCHESTER UNITED are ready to rival Real Madrid with a £444million bid for Neymar, according to reports in France.

Paris Saint-Germain obliterated the world transfer record when they met the Brazilian’s Barcelona buy-out clause of £198m last summer. But there have been murmurings of discontent with Real Madrid waiting in the wings to make a stunning offer at the end of the season.

However, Le 10 Sport reveal Los Blancos are not alone in their pursuit of Neymar — with United likely to battle them for his signature.

The Red Devils have previously been linked with a move for the former Santos ace, and even spoke to his agent before he left the Nou Camp for PSG.

However, they were never able to strike deal.

As first reported SCORENigeria, the Super Eagles have agreed another warm-up game on March 27 against Ukraine, four days after they have faced fellow World Cup qualifiers Poland in Warsaw.

The post Man United to table £444m for Neymar appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

