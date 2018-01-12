 Man Utd target Javier Hernandez as Alexis Sanchez alternative: Fans REALLY want him – Express.co.uk | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Utd target Javier Hernandez as Alexis Sanchez alternative: Fans REALLY want him – Express.co.uk

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

Man Utd target Javier Hernandez as Alexis Sanchez alternative: Fans REALLY want him
Express.co.uk
Jose Mourinho's side are understood to be in the market for a new forward this January to provide cover for Romelu Lukaku. And while the Red Devils have joined the race to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, Manchester City remain front-runners for the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.