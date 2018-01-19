 Man Utd Tipped for Sensational Ronaldo Reunion as Real Megastar Eyes Bernabeu Exit – Sports Illustrated | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man Utd Tipped for Sensational Ronaldo Reunion as Real Megastar Eyes Bernabeu Exit – Sports Illustrated

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Sports Illustrated

Man Utd Tipped for Sensational Ronaldo Reunion as Real Megastar Eyes Bernabeu Exit
Sports Illustrated
Manchester United have been linked with a sensational reunion with former superstar Cristiano Ronaldo – but the Real Madrid player won't come cheap. Spanish newspaper AS has claimed that the Red Devils are favourites to prise the 33-year-old away from
Man Utd in talks with Real Madrid over Gareth Bale deal: Jose Mourinho 'demands' moveDaily Star
Jose Mourinho Open to Cristiano Ronaldo Return Amid Real Madrid Exit RumoursBleacher Report
Man Utd dealt a blow as £100m target tipped for Real stayTeamtalk.com
The Sun –Express.co.uk –Dream Team FC –CaughtOffside
all 112 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.