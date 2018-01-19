Man Utd Tipped for Sensational Ronaldo Reunion as Real Megastar Eyes Bernabeu Exit – Sports Illustrated
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Man Utd Tipped for Sensational Ronaldo Reunion as Real Megastar Eyes Bernabeu Exit
Sports Illustrated
Manchester United have been linked with a sensational reunion with former superstar Cristiano Ronaldo – but the Real Madrid player won't come cheap. Spanish newspaper AS has claimed that the Red Devils are favourites to prise the 33-year-old away from …
Man Utd in talks with Real Madrid over Gareth Bale deal: Jose Mourinho 'demands' move
Jose Mourinho Open to Cristiano Ronaldo Return Amid Real Madrid Exit Rumours
Man Utd dealt a blow as £100m target tipped for Real stay
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!