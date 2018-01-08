Man Wed Three Women at Once Because He Couldn’t Afford Three Separate Weddings

A 50-year-old Muslim man identified as Mohammed Ssemanda, from Uganda married three women in a single ceremony, because he couldn’t afford to marry them separately. According to Uganda Vision, Ssemanda, a food vendor from the town of Katabi, in Uganda’s Wakiso district, caused quite a shock when he showed up at the local parish with […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

