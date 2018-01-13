Man, who stabbed girl to death for refusing to date him, arrested

By Paul Olayemi

A 35-year-old man, Kelvin Eyetan popularly called Osama, who allegedly stabbed Alero Eyisan, a 16-year-old girl, over her refusal to date him, on new year eve, has been arrested by the Police in Sapele, Delta State.

Alero, a SS2 student of a public school (name withheld) in town, died on Wednesday morning.

A police source who craved anonymity said Osama was arrested on Wednesday night, when he sneaked into his house to pick some of his things. According to the police souce, “because we have been keeping watch over his house, we arrested him immediately”

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka said the investigation was being handled by its homicide department and Osama would be charged to Court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Alero Eyisan was allegedly stabbed by Osama at the Urban Area axis of the town, on the eve of New Year after she repeatedly turned down his request to date him.

A woman who simply chose to be called Auntie Bose, who claim to be close to the Eyisans, told Saturday Vanguard that “Alero went to attend a street carnival at the urban area axis of the town on the 31st of December and Osama, who was in the street carnival too, began his advances.

“ Alero was returning back home around midnight when Osama attacked and stabbed her. She was first taken to the Central Hospital in Sapele and when the doctors there found out her wound were infested, they referred her to a private Clinic where she died on Wednesday” the source said.