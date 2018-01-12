 Man wo bit off wife’s nose remanded | Nigeria Today
Man wo bit off wife’s nose remanded

Posted on Jan 12, 2018

A Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday, ordered that a 34-year-old man be remanded in Ikoyi prison for allegedly assaulting his wife, Bukola and biting off the tip of her nose. Bisi Adebiosu, who resides at No. 34 Verimacqueen Str., Lagos Island, is facing a two-count charge of domestic violence and assault occasioning harm. The […]

