Man wo bit off wife’s nose remanded

A Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday, ordered that a 34-year-old man be remanded in Ikoyi prison for allegedly assaulting his wife, Bukola and biting off the tip of her nose. Bisi Adebiosu, who resides at No. 34 Verimacqueen Str., Lagos Island, is facing a two-count charge of domestic violence and assault occasioning harm. The […]

