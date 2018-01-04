Man City top financial firepower list – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Man City top financial firepower list
Vanguard
Premier League leaders Manchester City have more financial muscle than any other club in world football, according to a study that sees English clubs dominate the top 10. The Soccerex Football Finance 100, which ranks the world's top teams based on …
Manchester City ranked as the world's most financially powerful club
Manchester City tops football financial firepower list
Soccerex rank Manchester City and Arsenal as most economically powerful clubs in the world
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!