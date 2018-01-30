Manchester City break club transfer record to seal £57m deal for defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Manchester City break club transfer record to seal £57m deal for defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao
Daily Mail
Manchester City have broken their club transfer record by splashing out £57million on Athletic Bilbao centre back Aymeric Laporte. Laporte, 23, has put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half year deal to finalise his move to England. The Premier League …
Manchester City break transfer record to sign Aymeric Laporte for £57.2m
Man City right to revisit Aymeric Laporte deal to boost defensive strength
Laporte is Man City's latest big-money defensive signing
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!