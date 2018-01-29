Manchester City pay £57.1m Aymeric Laporte buy-out clause as club record transfer nears conclusion – Telegraph.co.uk
Manchester City pay £57.1m Aymeric Laporte buy-out clause as club record transfer nears conclusion
Manchester City have paid the £57.1 million buy-out clause for Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte, the Spanish club has confirmed. And Laporte has issued a farewell message to Bilbao supporters as the Frenchman prepares to fly to Manchester to …
