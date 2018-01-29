 Manchester City pay £57.1m Aymeric Laporte buy-out clause as club record transfer nears conclusion – Telegraph.co.uk | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester City pay £57.1m Aymeric Laporte buy-out clause as club record transfer nears conclusion – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Manchester City pay £57.1m Aymeric Laporte buy-out clause as club record transfer nears conclusion
Telegraph.co.uk
Manchester City have paid the £57.1 million buy-out clause for Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte, the Spanish club has confirmed. And Laporte has issued a farewell message to Bilbao supporters as the Frenchman prepares to fly to Manchester to
Aymeric Laporte set for Bilbao exit as Manchester City move appears closeDaily Mail
Manchester City transfer news: Who is Aymeric Laporte? Playing style and WhoScored stats revealedtalkSPORT.com
How Aymeric Laporte fits into Guardiola's Man City masterplanYahoo Sports
SkySports –ESPN.co.uk –Manchester Evening News –The National
all 324 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.