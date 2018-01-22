Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne signs new five-year contract – The Guardian
The Guardian
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne signs new five-year contract
The Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new five-year deal, the Premier League leaders have announced. The Belgian, who joined City from the German club Wolfsburg in 2015, is now under contract until 2023. “I am really happy to have …
