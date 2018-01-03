 Manchester City’s Silva reveals son was prematurely born, seeks prayers – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester City’s Silva reveals son was prematurely born, seeks prayers – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Manchester City's Silva reveals son was prematurely born, seeks prayers
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester City's David Silva has revealed that he missed four matches recently because his prematurely-born baby son is fighting for his life. Spanish international forward made the revelation on his twitter account @21LVA on Wednesday. ￼ He called
City's Silva absence due to prematurely-born sonVanguard
David Silva says prematurely born son is 'fighting day by day'The Guardian
Fernandinho lauds Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva as the Premier League's best double actDaily Star
Daily Mail –Telegraph.co.uk –The Independent –Belfast Telegraph
all 129 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.