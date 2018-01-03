Manchester City’s Silva reveals son was prematurely born, seeks prayers – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Manchester City's Silva reveals son was prematurely born, seeks prayers
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester City's David Silva has revealed that he missed four matches recently because his prematurely-born baby son is fighting for his life. Spanish international forward made the revelation on his twitter account @21LVA on Wednesday. ￼ He called …
