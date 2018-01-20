 Manchester United and Anthony Martial dig deep to battle past Burnley – The Guardian | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United and Anthony Martial dig deep to battle past Burnley – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Manchester United and Anthony Martial dig deep to battle past Burnley
The Guardian
Manchester United did what they could to exert pressure on Manchester City, before the leaders faced Newcastle in the late match, as Anthony Martial's goal nine minutes into the second half saw off Burnley. Winning is all José Mourinho's men can do and
Manchester United player Anthony Martial sends Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez a messageManchester Evening News
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-1 Manchester United – as it happenedSports Mole
Burnley 0 Manchester United 1ManUtd.com
Daily Star –Irish Examiner –The42 –The Standard
all 214 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.