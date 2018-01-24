 Manchester United and City going head to head for Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri – Mirror.co.uk | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United and City going head to head for Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Manchester United and City going head to head for Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri
Mirror.co.uk
Manchester United and Manchester City are going head-to-head in another transfer duel this month after their epic battle over Alexis Sanchez. Local rivals United and City are locked in a fight for £35million Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, who is
Manchester United in for Nice midfielder Seri, Dzeko move hits snagESPN.co.uk (blog)
Manchester United interested in Jean Michael Seri of NiceSkySports
Manchester United Transfer News: Jean Michael Seri Wanted in Latest RumoursBleacher Report
International Business Times UK –Teamtalk.com
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.