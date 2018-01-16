Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has surpassed Pep Guardiola without spending £100m – Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has surpassed Pep Guardiola without spending £100m
Manchester Evening News
Man Utd beat Stoke on a night Jose Mourinho showed he has a knack for improving players. Here are the talking points from Old Trafford. Share; Comments. Samuel Luckhurst. By. Samuel Luckhurst. 06:00, 16 JAN 2018. Sportopinion. Play Video. Play. Mute …
United put Sanchez saga aside to see off Stoke
Paul Pogba: Manchester United still have leaders City in their sights
Paul Pogba: Sky Sports pundit makes HUGE claim about Man Utd star following Stoke win
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!